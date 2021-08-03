Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$5.41-5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.34 billion.Under Armour also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.500-$0.520 EPS.

Shares of NYSE UAA traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,112,587. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.01. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

UAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Under Armour from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Under Armour from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Under Armour from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.41.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

