Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$5.41-5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.34 billion.Under Armour also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.500-$0.520 EPS.

Shares of NYSE UAA traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,112,587. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

UAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Under Armour from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Under Armour from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Under Armour from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.41.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

