Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,936 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.50.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $217.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $141.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $171.45 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.81.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.