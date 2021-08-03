Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unisys had a negative net margin of 20.90% and a negative return on equity of 40.08%. The company had revenue of $517.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Unisys’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Unisys stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,932. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.72. Unisys has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $28.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.47.

In other Unisys news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 12,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $354,538.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,532.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Hutto sold 12,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $334,319.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,241.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

