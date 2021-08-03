United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.69 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) will post sales of $7.69 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nineteen analysts have provided estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.85 billion. United Airlines reported sales of $2.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 208.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year sales of $24.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.43 billion to $28.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $38.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.78 billion to $44.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow United Airlines.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($9.31) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.26.

NASDAQ UAL traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,902,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,451,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.58. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in United Airlines by 250.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in United Airlines by 41.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Airlines (UAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.