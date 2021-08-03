United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,100 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the June 30th total of 273,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 108,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,441,000 after acquiring an additional 241,166 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in United Insurance by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 177,684 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in United Insurance by 13.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 2.7% during the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 171,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UIHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of United Insurance from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on United Insurance from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

NASDAQ UIHC opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $189.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33. United Insurance has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $9.69.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.40. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 33.47% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $158.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that United Insurance will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.30%.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

