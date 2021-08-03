United Insurance (UIHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.40. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $158.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.93 million. On average, analysts expect United Insurance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get United Insurance alerts:

Shares of United Insurance stock opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. United Insurance has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.33. The firm has a market cap of $189.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.30%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of United Insurance from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Insurance from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.