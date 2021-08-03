United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Shares Gap Up to $10.29

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.29, but opened at $10.63. United Microelectronics shares last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 58,442 shares trading hands.

UMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.40 to $7.30 in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.30.

The company has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.47.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 18.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.3%. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 52.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 1,727,565.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,359,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359,430 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,780,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,777,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,635,000 after purchasing an additional 331,112 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 27,223.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,382,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

