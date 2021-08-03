United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of United Natural Foods worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNFI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 608.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,362,000 after buying an additional 843,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,232,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,114,000 after purchasing an additional 610,906 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 18.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,138,000 after purchasing an additional 148,660 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 146,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth about $3,836,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

UNFI stock opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.67. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.28.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,545,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $292,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,514 shares of company stock valued at $8,756,635. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

