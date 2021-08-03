United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is Brookmont Capital Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Brookmont Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 2.8% of Brookmont Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 18,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.7% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $4,259,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 24.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 95,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after acquiring an additional 18,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.06. 11,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,107,286. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.54 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $166.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

