United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

USM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, increased their target price on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

NYSE USM opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.66. United States Cellular has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.36.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.37 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.32%. United States Cellular’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United States Cellular will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $35,052.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $238,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USM. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in United States Cellular by 24.0% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 899,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,812,000 after acquiring an additional 174,269 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,745,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in United States Cellular by 75.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,590,000 after acquiring an additional 113,237 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in United States Cellular by 21.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 603,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,012,000 after acquiring an additional 104,820 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in United States Cellular by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,002,000 after acquiring an additional 83,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

