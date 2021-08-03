Uniti Group (UNIT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Uniti Group to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Uniti Group has set its FY 2021 guidance at 1.610-1.650 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). On average, analysts expect Uniti Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UNIT stock opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.90. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $13.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNIT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

