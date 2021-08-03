Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.42. Univar Solutions has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $376,353.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 222,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $561,032.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,286,564.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

