Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.56%.

Shares of UTI traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.70. 856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,212. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $8.31. The company has a market cap of $219.83 million, a PE ratio of -14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Universal Technical Institute worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Technical Institute currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

