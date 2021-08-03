Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 618,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 288,001 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.30% of Unum Group worth $17,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1,336.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. raised their target price on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Shares of UNM opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.34%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

