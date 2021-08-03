UREEQA Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.69 Million (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last week, UREEQA has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. UREEQA has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $1.69 million worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000778 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00045228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00100964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00141608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,974.94 or 0.99950633 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $322.54 or 0.00848935 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

