Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Short Interest Update

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,200 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the June 30th total of 357,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:UBA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.25. 153,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,144. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $775.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 77.31%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,064.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 85.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBA. Zacks Investment Research cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.