USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.150-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $96.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.03. USANA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $72.03 and a twelve month high of $107.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.86.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Robert Auciaux sold 596 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $60,625.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,312.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $91,748.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,207 shares of company stock valued at $218,487. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

