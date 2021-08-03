Utrust Reaches Market Cap of $105.92 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Utrust coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000601 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. Utrust has a market capitalization of $105.92 million and approximately $11.46 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00060570 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014808 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $318.00 or 0.00812483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00095554 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001760 BTC.

About Utrust

UTK is a coin. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Utrust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

