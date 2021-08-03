V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Raised to $98.00 at Barclays

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a sell rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.38.

Get V.F. alerts:

VFC opened at $81.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.88. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $57.59 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that V.F. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.62%.

In other V.F. news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.