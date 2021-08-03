Vancity Investment Management Ltd Acquires 2,749 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,669 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $9,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,804,029,000 after acquiring an additional 179,896 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,744,349,000 after acquiring an additional 460,821 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,680,798,000 after acquiring an additional 223,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,378,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,987,033,000 after buying an additional 24,778 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total value of $919,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,264,293.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total transaction of $1,104,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,844,019.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 453,146 shares of company stock valued at $109,882,492 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.01. 109,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,088,781. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.45. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $191.72 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $223.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

