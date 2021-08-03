Vancity Investment Management Ltd Increases Holdings in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 475,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,189 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Mercer International were worth $6,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 44,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 81.5% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 463,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 208,090 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 570.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MERC stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.84. 3,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,859. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $781.32 million, a P/E ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Mercer International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.10). Mercer International had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercer International Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

In other news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $108,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,644.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.59 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

