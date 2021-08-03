Vancity Investment Management Ltd Purchases New Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,558,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in AutoZone by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at $50,629,684.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 price objective (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,640.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,544.84.

Shares of AZO traded up $26.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,660.11. 2,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,085.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,638.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,494.43.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 88.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

