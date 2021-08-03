Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Lowered by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $295.76. 53,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,222. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.16. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.85 and a one year high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.