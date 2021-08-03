Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $12,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 488.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period.

Shares of VHT stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.00. 96 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,269. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.79. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $194.51 and a 1-year high of $257.79.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

