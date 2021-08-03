Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Bought by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,284.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $62,000.

VMBS traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $53.67. The stock had a trading volume of 12,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,130. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

