Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is First Command Bank’s 5th Largest Position

First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 102.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 7.6% of First Command Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First Command Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $68,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,500,262. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $107.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.68.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

