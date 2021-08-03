Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Purchased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $69.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $49.95 and a 1-year high of $71.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.