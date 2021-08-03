Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Short Interest Up 30.8% in July

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of VTWG stock opened at $217.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $153.66 and a 12 month high of $247.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.6% in the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 29,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.7% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.9% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the second quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 39,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 481.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter.

