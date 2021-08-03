Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period.

VB stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.37. 2,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,011. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.79. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $146.88 and a 12-month high of $228.87.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.