Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Decreased by First Command Bank

First Command Bank lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,127,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.38. 3,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,011. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $146.88 and a twelve month high of $228.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.79.

