Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Pachira Investments Inc.

Pachira Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 9.4% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,833,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 395,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,648,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 19,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $11,360,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $404.34. 296,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,976,057. The business’s 50 day moving average is $393.85. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $295.04 and a twelve month high of $406.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

