Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

Shares of VRNS traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.10. 19,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,870. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other news, SVP James O’boyle sold 1,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $94,154.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $53,788.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,664 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.88.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

