Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT Raised to $78.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.89% from the stock’s previous close.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $60.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -59.79 and a beta of 1.15. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $75.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James O’boyle sold 1,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $94,154.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $89,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,423 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,100.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,171 shares of company stock worth $1,404,664 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.