Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,632,850 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $37,570,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 335.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,211 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $10,079,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2,346.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 517,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after buying an additional 496,035 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,004,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,311,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.32. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.44.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

