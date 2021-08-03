Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Cuts Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600,115 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.20% of Builders FirstSource worth $18,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BLDR. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.93.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $44.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.40. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.46.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.