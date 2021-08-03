Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 15,466.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 752,450 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.27% of Brown & Brown worth $40,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,149,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 206,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 52,164 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,536,000 after purchasing an additional 181,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.13.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $54.24 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $56.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

