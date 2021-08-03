Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,142,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,290,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comstock Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.73.

Comstock Resources stock opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.65. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $6.95.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $340.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 23.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Comstock Resources Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.