Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 1,529,395 Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,529,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,064,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 61.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 277.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. 25.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TIG opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.05.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.52 million. Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 40.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Trean Insurance Group news, Director Altaris Partners, Llc sold 4,250,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $56,531,623.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,703.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew O’brien sold 616,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $8,198,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Trean Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trean Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

