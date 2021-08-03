Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,981 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.39% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $30,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth about $1,088,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,661,000 after acquiring an additional 35,372 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth $234,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $111.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $84.25 and a 1-year high of $134.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.91. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.47%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

