Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 1,521,747 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 97.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,521,747 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 205,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,891,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,257 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 17,327 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 11,772 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,015,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,667,000 after acquiring an additional 332,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $96.23 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $98.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $179.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.55.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,075 shares in the company, valued at $16,090,782.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

