Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Trims Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,257,250 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 90,040 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $24,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWN opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.45. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $5.85.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 362,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $215,279.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 417,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $487,547 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SWN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Johnson Rice cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.98.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

