VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 5,862.62%.

Shares of VBI Vaccines stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.06. The stock had a trading volume of 35,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,395. The company has a market cap of $777.85 million, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41. VBI Vaccines has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VBIV shares. Raymond James started coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 646,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $2,455,776.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

