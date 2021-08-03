Vectrus (VEC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Vectrus to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Vectrus has set its FY 2021 guidance at 4.550-4.850 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.46. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.95 million. On average, analysts expect Vectrus to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VEC opened at $45.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $530.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.46. Vectrus has a fifty-two week low of $36.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

