Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC reduced its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 53.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.39.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $3.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $335.85. The stock had a trading volume of 636 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,404. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $335.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 149.20, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total value of $600,738.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,466.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total value of $1,562,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,409.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,494 in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

