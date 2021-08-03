Velodyne Lidar (VLDR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Velodyne Lidar has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Velodyne Lidar’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Velodyne Lidar to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. Velodyne Lidar has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VLDR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Velodyne Lidar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.

In other news, Director Marta Thoma Hall sold 5,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $54,733.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Michael Jellen sold 2,127,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $21,768,232.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,635,488 shares in the company, valued at $16,731,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,549,870 shares of company stock worth $56,152,459 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

