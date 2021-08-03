Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of Verano in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Verano in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Verano stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.42. Verano has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

