Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 38.76% and a negative net margin of 53.00%.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $2.80. 53,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,848. The company has a current ratio of 10.78, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Verastem has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $481.38 million, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94.

VSTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upgraded Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Verastem from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Verastem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

