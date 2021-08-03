Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vermilion Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc, formerly known as Vermilion Energy Trust, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.84.

NYSE VET traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $7.36. 97,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,083. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 3.19. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $9.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

