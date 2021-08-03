Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.30

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.30 and last traded at C$9.21, with a volume of 1609282 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Vermilion Energy to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.32.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 4.89.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

